Los Angeles, CA
701 STONE CANYON Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

701 STONE CANYON Road

701 Stone Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

701 Stone Canyon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
fireplace
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
sauna
An exclusive collaboration with The Bel Air Hotel - step out of your own private elevator and discover the beautiful Herb Garden Suite, a sprawling approx. 1,481 square foot space, featuring a spacious living room with fireplace, separate study and French windows overlooking the lush gardens. Perfect for entertaining, you'll find a chef's kitchen with separate entrance and a dining room for up to eight guests. The master bedroom is a calm retreat, flooded with natural daylight, with French doors leading to your own private terrace. Designed by Alexandra Champalimaud with the history of Bel-Air in mind, the Herb Garden Suite is nestled in the exclusive Hotel Bel-Air, a hidden sanctuary amongst Hollywood's famous faces and surrounded by 12 acres of stunning landscaped gardens. Located just minutes from Los Angeles' most popular attractions and regarded as one of the most beautiful and romantic hotels in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have any available units?
701 STONE CANYON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 STONE CANYON Road have?
Some of 701 STONE CANYON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 STONE CANYON Road currently offering any rent specials?
701 STONE CANYON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 STONE CANYON Road pet-friendly?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road offer parking?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not offer parking.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have a pool?
Yes, 701 STONE CANYON Road has a pool.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have accessible units?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 701 STONE CANYON Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 STONE CANYON Road does not have units with dishwashers.

