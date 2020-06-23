All apartments in Los Angeles
7004 Longridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7004 Longridge Avenue

7004 N Longridge Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7004 N Longridge Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Seeing is Believing! This Gated Estate is a Family Pleaser and offers 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, almost 4800 Square Feet of Living Space on a Large 12,900+ Square Foot Lot with Automatic Circular Gates! Low Maintenance Front Yard leads to a Formal Entry Way with Tile Inlays, Dramatic Stairway and Chandelier. 3 Fireplaces warm the Living Room, Family Room and the Master Suite. Entertain Easily with a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, an Open Family Room that Looks over the Center Island Granite Cooks Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Plus there is a Convenient Downstairs Bedroom with Private Bath and a Home Office. Expansive Master Suite with Sitting Area, Balcony, Custom Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Master Bath. Secondary Beds all have Baths. Large Rear Yard with BBQ Center, Covered Patio, Fruit Trees and Basketball Hoop Area. Additional Amenities Include: Central Air & Heat, Dual Pane Windows, Nest Thermostat, and a 2 Car Attached Garage. It’s a Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7004 Longridge Avenue have any available units?
7004 Longridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7004 Longridge Avenue have?
Some of 7004 Longridge Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 Longridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7004 Longridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7004 Longridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7004 Longridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7004 Longridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7004 Longridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 7004 Longridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7004 Longridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7004 Longridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 7004 Longridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7004 Longridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7004 Longridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7004 Longridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7004 Longridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
