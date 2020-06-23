7004 Longridge Avenue

Amenities

Seeing is Believing! This Gated Estate is a Family Pleaser and offers 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms, almost 4800 Square Feet of Living Space on a Large 12,900+ Square Foot Lot with Automatic Circular Gates! Low Maintenance Front Yard leads to a Formal Entry Way with Tile Inlays, Dramatic Stairway and Chandelier. 3 Fireplaces warm the Living Room, Family Room and the Master Suite. Entertain Easily with a Formal Living Room, Formal Dining, an Open Family Room that Looks over the Center Island Granite Cooks Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Plus there is a Convenient Downstairs Bedroom with Private Bath and a Home Office. Expansive Master Suite with Sitting Area, Balcony, Custom Walk-in Closet and Beautiful Master Bath. Secondary Beds all have Baths. Large Rear Yard with BBQ Center, Covered Patio, Fruit Trees and Basketball Hoop Area. Additional Amenities Include: Central Air & Heat, Dual Pane Windows, Nest Thermostat, and a 2 Car Attached Garage. It’s a Must See!