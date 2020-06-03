7001 S La Cienega Boulevard

Amenities
For Rent: 1B/1B in a 2B/2B condo for $1500 a month (all inclusive).
Friendly homeowner seeking to rent a bright and airy room to a young female college/post grad student or young female professional that likes to keep a quite & tidy home where you can retreat to after a long day at work/business trip/from studies.
- Private bedroom (12.25’ x 9’) with ample closet space w/ sliding mirrored doors
- Access to additional 7’ x 10’ storage unit in building if needed
- Private full bathroom
- Laundry in unit
- Designated parking in gated/remote access garage
- No need to worry about paying any extra bills as ALL utilities included (gas, electricity, water). Central AC and heater.
- Includes internet & cable (40” flat scene TV/end table included in the room if needed)
- Will include monthly home cleaning service
- Easy access to 405 fwy
- Conveniently located near Ralphs/CVS and Westfield Fox Hills Shopping Center
> 3 miles to LAX
> 4 miles to Loyola Marymount/Playa Vista
> 5 miles to Culver City
> 7 miles to Venice/MDR/South Bay
> 9 miles to Westwood/Century City/Beverly Hills
> 10 miles to Santa Monica