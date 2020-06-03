All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7001 S La Cienega Boulevard
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:12 AM

7001 S La Cienega Boulevard

7001 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7001 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
For Rent: 1B/1B in a 2B/2B condo for $1500 a month (all inclusive).
Friendly homeowner seeking to rent a bright and airy room to a young female college/post grad student or young female professional that likes to keep a quite & tidy home where you can retreat to after a long day at work/business trip/from studies.

- Private bedroom (12.25’ x 9’) with ample closet space w/ sliding mirrored doors
- Access to additional 7’ x 10’ storage unit in building if needed
- Private full bathroom
- Laundry in unit
- Designated parking in gated/remote access garage
- No need to worry about paying any extra bills as ALL utilities included (gas, electricity, water). Central AC and heater.
- Includes internet & cable (40” flat scene TV/end table included in the room if needed)
- Will include monthly home cleaning service
- Easy access to 405 fwy
- Conveniently located near Ralphs/CVS and Westfield Fox Hills Shopping Center
> 3 miles to LAX
> 4 miles to Loyola Marymount/Playa Vista
> 5 miles to Culver City
> 7 miles to Venice/MDR/South Bay
> 9 miles to Westwood/Century City/Beverly Hills
> 10 miles to Santa Monica

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
7001 S La Cienega Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7001 S La Cienega Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 7001 S La Cienega Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College