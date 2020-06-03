7001 S La Cienega Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

For Rent: 1B/1B in a 2B/2B condo for $1500 a month (all inclusive).

Friendly homeowner seeking to rent a bright and airy room to a young female college/post grad student or young female professional that likes to keep a quite & tidy home where you can retreat to after a long day at work/business trip/from studies.



- Private bedroom (12.25’ x 9’) with ample closet space w/ sliding mirrored doors

- Access to additional 7’ x 10’ storage unit in building if needed

- Private full bathroom

- Laundry in unit

- Designated parking in gated/remote access garage

- No need to worry about paying any extra bills as ALL utilities included (gas, electricity, water). Central AC and heater.

- Includes internet & cable (40” flat scene TV/end table included in the room if needed)

- Will include monthly home cleaning service

- Easy access to 405 fwy

- Conveniently located near Ralphs/CVS and Westfield Fox Hills Shopping Center

> 3 miles to LAX

> 4 miles to Loyola Marymount/Playa Vista

> 5 miles to Culver City

> 7 miles to Venice/MDR/South Bay

> 9 miles to Westwood/Century City/Beverly Hills

> 10 miles to Santa Monica