7000 n Maynard Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7000 n Maynard Ave

7000 Maynard Avenue · (866) 880-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 Maynard Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7000 n Maynard Ave · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular West Hill Home 3bd 2bh - This spectacular 3 -Bedroom & 2-Bathroom home is located in the West Hills! Upon entering this 1,580 square foot home, you are welcomed by the stunning Living Room & Dining Rm. The gourmet Kitchen offers gleaming granite counters, beautiful cabinetry, including a 5-burner gas stove, and dishwasher. Recessed lighting and a natural light into the breakfast area. The incredible kitchen opens to a spacious Family Room with a cozy fireplace. Enjoy the covered patio, large yard,....truly an entertainer's delight!

All bedrooms are quite large, have hardwood and laminate floors, ceiling fans. The master bathroom has a decorator double sink vanity, The large closet has many shelves for great storage!

The amazing laundry area. There is a 2-car garage with direct access to the house, gardener are provided.

Minimum one year lease; 1st month's rent and security deposit paid in full prior to move-in; management company will run own credit reports, background
checks, and require photo ID and proof of income.

Offered by 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management, Inc.

CALL TODAY
Office 866.880.8803 or 818.296.8822 "Call or Text"
Apply at www.247relm.com

(RLNE3451507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 n Maynard Ave have any available units?
7000 n Maynard Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 n Maynard Ave have?
Some of 7000 n Maynard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 n Maynard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7000 n Maynard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 n Maynard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7000 n Maynard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7000 n Maynard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7000 n Maynard Ave does offer parking.
Does 7000 n Maynard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 n Maynard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 n Maynard Ave have a pool?
No, 7000 n Maynard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7000 n Maynard Ave have accessible units?
No, 7000 n Maynard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 n Maynard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 n Maynard Ave has units with dishwashers.
