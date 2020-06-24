All apartments in Los Angeles
700 W 9TH STREET
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:59 PM

700 W 9TH STREET

700 W 9th St · No Longer Available
Location

700 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Alina is the perfect destination for business or pleasure. Located in Downtown's historic, entertainment and business districts, Alina offers you everything at your finger-tips! This is the opportunity to live in an iconic skyscraper, unsurpassed among DTLA's tech-savvy and design driven environment. Alina is located walking distance from Ralphs, Whole foods, Starbucks, Staples Center, Metro, and some of Los Angeles's premier entertainment and award winning restaurants. Living at Alina, you are surrounded by urban adventures with influential Angelenos, which will serve as a bright future and the best of Los Angeles, right at your feet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

