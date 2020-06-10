All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:56 PM

700 Angelus Pl B

700 Angelus Pl · No Longer Available
Location

700 Angelus Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Retreat in the Heart of Venice - Property Id: 133903

Live in a very special place right in the heart of Venice, but away from it all. Located on a tree-lined residential street, this one-bedroom features wood floors, a private patio, and eat-in kitchen, an updated bright bathroom, wood paneling in the living room, bright windows and lots of unique touches throughout. Apartment B is on the ground floor of a three-unit building, surrounded by lush gardens and friendly neighbors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/133903p
Property Id 133903

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5286910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Angelus Pl B have any available units?
700 Angelus Pl B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Angelus Pl B have?
Some of 700 Angelus Pl B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Angelus Pl B currently offering any rent specials?
700 Angelus Pl B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Angelus Pl B pet-friendly?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 700 Angelus Pl B offer parking?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B does not offer parking.
Does 700 Angelus Pl B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Angelus Pl B have a pool?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B does not have a pool.
Does 700 Angelus Pl B have accessible units?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Angelus Pl B have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Angelus Pl B does not have units with dishwashers.
