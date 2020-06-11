6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2-Story House with incredible views and walls of windows. The first level has a bedroom, one bath, an open concept kitchen & walls of glass where you have jaw dropping views of the famous Hollywood Sign to your left & Downtown views to your right. There is also a terrace off this area with accordion doors. Upstairs, you have 3 more bedrooms, 2 more baths & the master has these straight on amazing views with its own terrace also with accordion doors, en suite bath & a fireplace. There is a two car garage for this home. Minimum one year lease. Excellent credit and references are a must. No Pets. Agents Remarks.