Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive

6960 Pacific View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6960 Pacific View Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2-Story House with incredible views and walls of windows. The first level has a bedroom, one bath, an open concept kitchen & walls of glass where you have jaw dropping views of the famous Hollywood Sign to your left & Downtown views to your right. There is also a terrace off this area with accordion doors. Upstairs, you have 3 more bedrooms, 2 more baths & the master has these straight on amazing views with its own terrace also with accordion doors, en suite bath & a fireplace. There is a two car garage for this home. Minimum one year lease. Excellent credit and references are a must. No Pets. Agents Remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have any available units?
6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have?
Some of 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive offers parking.
Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6960 PACIFIC VIEW Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
