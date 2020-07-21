696 W. 14th Street

Amenities
BRIGHT & AIRY 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UPPER UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND ENCLOSED GARAGE. NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS! - Upper 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in a small 4 unit complex.
Unit features stainless steel appliances ( Stove and Refrigerator)
In unit laundry room with newer washer/dryer units.
Newer Kitchen cabinets with Granite Counters
Shared fenced yard
Automatic garage with remote entry
Unit is approx 950 square
Water and trash included
Owner may CONSIDER Small Pet with additional deposit
Shown by Appointment!
No Pets Allowed
