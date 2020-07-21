696 W. 14th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

BRIGHT & AIRY 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UPPER UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND ENCLOSED GARAGE. NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS! - Upper 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in a small 4 unit complex.

Unit features stainless steel appliances ( Stove and Refrigerator)

In unit laundry room with newer washer/dryer units.

Newer Kitchen cabinets with Granite Counters

Shared fenced yard

Automatic garage with remote entry

Unit is approx 950 square

Water and trash included

Owner may CONSIDER Small Pet with additional deposit

Shown by Appointment!



No Pets Allowed



