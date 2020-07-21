All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 696 W. 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
696 W. 14th Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

696 W. 14th Street

696 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

696 West 14th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
BRIGHT & AIRY 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UPPER UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND ENCLOSED GARAGE. NEAR SCHOOLS, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS! - Upper 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment in a small 4 unit complex.
Unit features stainless steel appliances ( Stove and Refrigerator)
In unit laundry room with newer washer/dryer units.
Newer Kitchen cabinets with Granite Counters
Shared fenced yard
Automatic garage with remote entry
Unit is approx 950 square
Water and trash included
Owner may CONSIDER Small Pet with additional deposit
Shown by Appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5099697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 W. 14th Street have any available units?
696 W. 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 696 W. 14th Street have?
Some of 696 W. 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 W. 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
696 W. 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 W. 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 696 W. 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 696 W. 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 696 W. 14th Street offers parking.
Does 696 W. 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 W. 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 W. 14th Street have a pool?
No, 696 W. 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 696 W. 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 696 W. 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 696 W. 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 W. 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College