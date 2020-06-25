All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 21 2019 at 9:53 AM

6957 Matilija Avenue

6957 Matilija Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6957 Matilija Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Home is on one sweeping corner lot.

Move -In Ready includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, stove, and Gardner included.

Desirable neighborhood with tree-lined streets, great curb appeal, surrounded by lush landscaping This home is light, bright and airy with skylights in the living area for natural light. Wood floors throughout. The entire home has been freshly painted inside and out, With a cozy family room and kitchen that has plenty of storage.

Master bedroom with walk-in closet and French doors that lead out to a covered patio and into a quiet private backyard. Perfect for barbecues or entertaining or just winding down after a long day.

Conveniently located near freeways, college, schools, markets, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6957 Matilija Avenue have any available units?
6957 Matilija Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6957 Matilija Avenue have?
Some of 6957 Matilija Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6957 Matilija Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6957 Matilija Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6957 Matilija Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6957 Matilija Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6957 Matilija Avenue offer parking?
No, 6957 Matilija Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6957 Matilija Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6957 Matilija Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6957 Matilija Avenue have a pool?
No, 6957 Matilija Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6957 Matilija Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6957 Matilija Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6957 Matilija Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6957 Matilija Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
