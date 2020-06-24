All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:24 AM

6956 Chimineas Avenue

6956 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute and well cared-for 3 bedroom 1 bath. Centrally located classic Reseda neighborhood. This home has been kept in the family since it was originally built. Bright kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sink and newer dishwasher. Separate dining area. Convenient interior laundry area. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Charming wood-burning fireplace with wood mantle. Smooth ceilings. Updating includes dual pane windows, copper plumbing, upgraded electrical service, central air and heat. New bathroom sink and kitchen oven being installed. Large attached storage room attached to garage. Cozy front porch. Handy storage shed. Detached 2-car garage with automatic opener. Spacious rear yard area with concrete RV pad with alley access and rolling steel gate. Automatic lawn sprinklers. Pets subject to approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
6956 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 6956 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6956 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Chimineas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6956 Chimineas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6956 Chimineas Avenue offers parking.
Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 6956 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6956 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6956 Chimineas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
