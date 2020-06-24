6956 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute and well cared-for 3 bedroom 1 bath. Centrally located classic Reseda neighborhood. This home has been kept in the family since it was originally built. Bright kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel sink and newer dishwasher. Separate dining area. Convenient interior laundry area. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Charming wood-burning fireplace with wood mantle. Smooth ceilings. Updating includes dual pane windows, copper plumbing, upgraded electrical service, central air and heat. New bathroom sink and kitchen oven being installed. Large attached storage room attached to garage. Cozy front porch. Handy storage shed. Detached 2-car garage with automatic opener. Spacious rear yard area with concrete RV pad with alley access and rolling steel gate. Automatic lawn sprinklers. Pets subject to approval.