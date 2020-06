Amenities

Freestanding back house of a duplex with no shared walls available for immediate move in. Nice open floor plan with living, kitchen, and dining all in one large room. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel stove and refrigerator. Hardwood and hardwood like flooring throughout. Private yard all to yourself. Washer/Dryer included in large storage shed, also great for additional storage needs. Two car parking in driveway. A great opportunity to live in a nice Lake Balboa neighborhood.