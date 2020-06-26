All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:41 PM

6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive

6944 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6944 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Shorter or long term lease ----Immaculate Mediterranean view home built in 2009, with high ceilings, crown moldings, Brazilian Cherry floors & oversized balconies. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 6 burner range, wine fridge, breakfast bar, granite center island & walk-in pantry. Good size family room off the kitchen- living room with Travertine fireplace with al fresco dining. Cat 6 wiring for tech throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including the generous master suite & en-suite bath, both with side view of the Hollywood sign. Luxurious master bath-double vanities, an over-sized tub & grand steam- shower. Tankless water heater 2 zone AC, & central vacuum system. Private backyard oasis. Downstairs 4th bedroom has en-suite 3/4 bath & is perfect for a music studio/office/yoga room. Attached 2 car garage has an electric charger & parks 2 large cars easliy + 3more cars can park in driveway. Sophistication, style & comfort on quiet street in the heart of the Hollywood Hills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
No, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
