6944 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Shorter or long term lease ----Immaculate Mediterranean view home built in 2009, with high ceilings, crown moldings, Brazilian Cherry floors & oversized balconies. Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 6 burner range, wine fridge, breakfast bar, granite center island & walk-in pantry. Good size family room off the kitchen- living room with Travertine fireplace with al fresco dining. Cat 6 wiring for tech throughout. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including the generous master suite & en-suite bath, both with side view of the Hollywood sign. Luxurious master bath-double vanities, an over-sized tub & grand steam- shower. Tankless water heater 2 zone AC, & central vacuum system. Private backyard oasis. Downstairs 4th bedroom has en-suite 3/4 bath & is perfect for a music studio/office/yoga room. Attached 2 car garage has an electric charger & parks 2 large cars easliy + 3more cars can park in driveway. Sophistication, style & comfort on quiet street in the heart of the Hollywood Hills