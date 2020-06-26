6942 Alcove Avenue

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house, located in a nicer area of Valley Glen. This bright and airy home boasts new renovation throughout: huge living-family room with high ceilings, recessed lights,tons of natural lights through the windows, gorgeous wood like floors, beautiful fireplace makes this home special. Spacious kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, granite counter top and enough space for breakfast area or gathering of a whole family with access to backyard. Laundry inside. Master bedroom with a high open ceilings, tons of closet space and access to backyard.One of the bedroom has a small additional room with window which could be used as an office or a baby crib room. There is a two car detached garage and an additional work room. Tons of space to park a boat.220 V power outlet in garage to charge your electrical vehicle.Electrical security gate entrance, nice front yard with fruit trees make this house special. Close to shops, cafe, Starbucks, restaurants.