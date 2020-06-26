All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 11 2019 at 2:44 PM

6942 Alcove Avenue

6942 Alcove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6942 Alcove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom house, located in a nicer area of Valley Glen. This bright and airy home boasts new renovation throughout: huge living-family room with high ceilings, recessed lights,tons of natural lights through the windows, gorgeous wood like floors, beautiful fireplace makes this home special. Spacious kitchen with center island, Viking appliances, granite counter top and enough space for breakfast area or gathering of a whole family with access to backyard. Laundry inside. Master bedroom with a high open ceilings, tons of closet space and access to backyard.One of the bedroom has a small additional room with window which could be used as an office or a baby crib room. There is a two car detached garage and an additional work room. Tons of space to park a boat.220 V power outlet in garage to charge your electrical vehicle.Electrical security gate entrance, nice front yard with fruit trees make this house special. Close to shops, cafe, Starbucks, restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6942 Alcove Avenue have any available units?
6942 Alcove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6942 Alcove Avenue have?
Some of 6942 Alcove Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6942 Alcove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6942 Alcove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6942 Alcove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6942 Alcove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6942 Alcove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6942 Alcove Avenue offers parking.
Does 6942 Alcove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6942 Alcove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6942 Alcove Avenue have a pool?
No, 6942 Alcove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6942 Alcove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6942 Alcove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6942 Alcove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6942 Alcove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
