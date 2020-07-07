6930 DE CELIS Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This large 3-level town-home located in a resort-style gated complex with manicured grounds featuring a sparkling pool and spa. This is a 3 bedroom; 3 bath, 1819 sq. ft., condo which has been completely remodeled. As you enter the unit, you will find a bright light-filled living room with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, fireplace and double pane sliding doors leading to a outdoor patio, great for entertaining. On the second level you will find a dining area and kitchen fully equipped stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of storage, a spacious dining area and guest restroom. Located on the top level are the spacious bedrooms with two full-bathrooms and a hallway. The bedrooms are large and each room has beautiful carpeting. The master bedroom is large, bright and has an amazing master bath with dual sinks, and a second balcony. The garage has laundry, is private and gated, leading directly into the home. No pets, please. Click here to apply: https://goo.gl/yKYvYT