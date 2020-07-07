All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6930 DE CELIS Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6930 DE CELIS Place
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:14 PM

6930 DE CELIS Place

6930 De Celis Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6930 De Celis Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This large 3-level town-home located in a resort-style gated complex with manicured grounds featuring a sparkling pool and spa. This is a 3 bedroom; 3 bath, 1819 sq. ft., condo which has been completely remodeled. As you enter the unit, you will find a bright light-filled living room with cathedral-vaulted ceilings, fireplace and double pane sliding doors leading to a outdoor patio, great for entertaining. On the second level you will find a dining area and kitchen fully equipped stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and lots of storage, a spacious dining area and guest restroom. Located on the top level are the spacious bedrooms with two full-bathrooms and a hallway. The bedrooms are large and each room has beautiful carpeting. The master bedroom is large, bright and has an amazing master bath with dual sinks, and a second balcony. The garage has laundry, is private and gated, leading directly into the home. No pets, please. Click here to apply: https://goo.gl/yKYvYT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 DE CELIS Place have any available units?
6930 DE CELIS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6930 DE CELIS Place have?
Some of 6930 DE CELIS Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 DE CELIS Place currently offering any rent specials?
6930 DE CELIS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 DE CELIS Place pet-friendly?
No, 6930 DE CELIS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6930 DE CELIS Place offer parking?
Yes, 6930 DE CELIS Place offers parking.
Does 6930 DE CELIS Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 DE CELIS Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 DE CELIS Place have a pool?
Yes, 6930 DE CELIS Place has a pool.
Does 6930 DE CELIS Place have accessible units?
No, 6930 DE CELIS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 DE CELIS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 DE CELIS Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College