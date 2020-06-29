6925 Kittyhawk Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269



We have the best Los Angeles has to offer!



This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment has a loft that could be a third bedroom, office, or media room. With 2 fireplaces and an in-unit laundry, this great apartment has everything you are looking for and more!



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1993

Sq Footage: 1400

Bedrooms: 2-3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2 spaces in gated garage at street level

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $1000

Pets Policy: Pets allowed (2 up to 50 lbs each)

Laundry: in unit

Floor: woodlook planks

Property Type: 16 unit apartment building



Apartment Features:

Fully renovated

EXTRA High Ceilings

Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave

2 Gas fireplaces

Large closets, plenty of storage

Modern paint scheme and fixtures

Central A/C and heat



Building Features:

Easy access to 405, 90, and 105 Freeways

Near Fox Hills Mall, Howard Hughes Center, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine,Westchester and Ladera Heights

8 minutes to LAX

Onsite resident manager

Online rent payments and maintenance requests



LEASE TERMS $3150 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



Come see your next home!! 6925 Kittyhawk Ave., Apt. C201, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi



For an appointment to view, please call Altezza Apartments at 714-628-6269

Pan American Properties



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12777355



(RLNE5593015)