Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM

6925 Kittyhawk Avenue

6925 Kittyhawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6925 Kittyhawk Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269

We have the best Los Angeles has to offer!

This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment has a loft that could be a third bedroom, office, or media room. With 2 fireplaces and an in-unit laundry, this great apartment has everything you are looking for and more!

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 1400
Bedrooms: 2-3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 spaces in gated garage at street level
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Pets allowed (2 up to 50 lbs each)
Laundry: in unit
Floor: woodlook planks
Property Type: 16 unit apartment building

Apartment Features:
Fully renovated
EXTRA High Ceilings
Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave
2 Gas fireplaces
Large closets, plenty of storage
Modern paint scheme and fixtures
Central A/C and heat

Building Features:
Easy access to 405, 90, and 105 Freeways
Near Fox Hills Mall, Howard Hughes Center, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine,Westchester and Ladera Heights
8 minutes to LAX
Onsite resident manager
Online rent payments and maintenance requests

LEASE TERMS $3150 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

Come see your next home!! 6925 Kittyhawk Ave., Apt. C201, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi

For an appointment to view, please call Altezza Apartments at 714-628-6269
Pan American Properties

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12777355

(RLNE5593015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
