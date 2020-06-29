6925 Kittyhawk Avenue

Amenities
CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT 714-628-6269
We have the best Los Angeles has to offer!
This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment has a loft that could be a third bedroom, office, or media room. With 2 fireplaces and an in-unit laundry, this great apartment has everything you are looking for and more!
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1993
Sq Footage: 1400
Bedrooms: 2-3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 2 spaces in gated garage at street level
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1000
Pets Policy: Pets allowed (2 up to 50 lbs each)
Laundry: in unit
Floor: woodlook planks
Property Type: 16 unit apartment building
Apartment Features:
Fully renovated
EXTRA High Ceilings
Stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave
2 Gas fireplaces
Large closets, plenty of storage
Modern paint scheme and fixtures
Central A/C and heat
Building Features:
Easy access to 405, 90, and 105 Freeways
Near Fox Hills Mall, Howard Hughes Center, Loyola Marymount, Pepperdine,Westchester and Ladera Heights
8 minutes to LAX
Onsite resident manager
Online rent payments and maintenance requests
LEASE TERMS $3150 a month/ $1000 deposit with approved application and 12 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities
Come see your next home!! 6925 Kittyhawk Ave., Apt. C201, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Leasing Agent: Emily Rizvi
Pan American Properties
(RLNE5593015)