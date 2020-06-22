6924 Shoup Avenue

Amenities

Ask for a 2 year lease agreement and receive an additional $100.00 off the advertised monthly rent. Beautiful dual master 5 BDRM 3 BA home on large lot is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include; Gorgeous wood floors, spacious living area with plush carpet, full red brick frontal wood burning fireplace in family room with remote controlled ceiling fan/lights. Large dual MSTR BDRM's with his and her closet space, mirrored wardrobe doors, updated bathrooms with custom shower stalls and cabinetry, ceiling fans all bedrooms, make-up station and lots of storage areas. Huge landscaped backyard with mature fruit trees and other vegetation. Detached garage with work bench and storage cabinets. New cool roof and newly painted inside and out with energy efficient heating and air conditioning. Additional gated parking for cars, boat or RV. Rent includes gardener. Minimum 2 year lease at advertised rent. Only $3,400.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.