Los Angeles, CA
6924 Shoup Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6924 Shoup Avenue

6924 North Shoup Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6924 North Shoup Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ask for a 2 year lease agreement and receive an additional $100.00 off the advertised monthly rent. Beautiful dual master 5 BDRM 3 BA home on large lot is available now for immediate occupancy. Features include; Gorgeous wood floors, spacious living area with plush carpet, full red brick frontal wood burning fireplace in family room with remote controlled ceiling fan/lights. Large dual MSTR BDRM's with his and her closet space, mirrored wardrobe doors, updated bathrooms with custom shower stalls and cabinetry, ceiling fans all bedrooms, make-up station and lots of storage areas. Huge landscaped backyard with mature fruit trees and other vegetation. Detached garage with work bench and storage cabinets. New cool roof and newly painted inside and out with energy efficient heating and air conditioning. Additional gated parking for cars, boat or RV. Rent includes gardener. Minimum 2 year lease at advertised rent. Only $3,400.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Shoup Avenue have any available units?
6924 Shoup Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 Shoup Avenue have?
Some of 6924 Shoup Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Shoup Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Shoup Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Shoup Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Shoup Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6924 Shoup Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Shoup Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6924 Shoup Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Shoup Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Shoup Avenue have a pool?
No, 6924 Shoup Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6924 Shoup Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6924 Shoup Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Shoup Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Shoup Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
