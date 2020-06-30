All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6918 Lubao Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6918 Lubao Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

6918 Lubao Ave

6918 Lubao Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6918 Lubao Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brand New detached Studio/Guest House in Winnetka! Approx. 380 SF of living space with Full Kitchen with white stove and fridge included. Porcelain floors and fresh new paint through out. Full bathroom with oversize custom tile shower. Spacious closet. Street parking available. Electricity, water and gas included. Private entrance with beautiful backyard landscaping. Centrally located near shopping, schools and easy freeway access. Sorry no pets. ONE car assinged parking space in front of house. Take advantage today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6918 Lubao Ave have any available units?
6918 Lubao Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6918 Lubao Ave have?
Some of 6918 Lubao Ave's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6918 Lubao Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6918 Lubao Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6918 Lubao Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6918 Lubao Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6918 Lubao Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6918 Lubao Ave offers parking.
Does 6918 Lubao Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6918 Lubao Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6918 Lubao Ave have a pool?
No, 6918 Lubao Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6918 Lubao Ave have accessible units?
No, 6918 Lubao Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6918 Lubao Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6918 Lubao Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College