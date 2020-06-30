6918 Lubao Ave

Amenities

Brand New detached Studio/Guest House in Winnetka! Approx. 380 SF of living space with Full Kitchen with white stove and fridge included. Porcelain floors and fresh new paint through out. Full bathroom with oversize custom tile shower. Spacious closet. Street parking available. Electricity, water and gas included. Private entrance with beautiful backyard landscaping. Centrally located near shopping, schools and easy freeway access. Sorry no pets. ONE car assinged parking space in front of house. Take advantage today!