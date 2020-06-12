6906 Mclennan Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking

Upgraded Lake Balboa single family home is now available for Lease! Featuring a wonderful floor-plan with 1,805sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Inside this fully remodeled home you will find New paint, New laminate and tile flooring, baseboard/crown moldings, a fireplace in the living room with a beamed ceiling and even a laundry room. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances nestled under a trey ceiling. Bathrooms are well-lit while the bedrooms are spacious and offer ample closet and storage space. The spacious Master bedroom is complete with a private bath, walk-in closet, recessed lighting and sliding doors that lead out to the yard. Outside you have a storage shed and cozy backyard with an open patio space, ideal for relaxing and enjoying each day! Located near schools, the new LA Fitness, Japanese Gardens, the Van Nuys Golf Course and much more! Water & gas included in the rent.