6906 Mclennan Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

6906 Mclennan Avenue

6906 Mclennan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6906 Mclennan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Upgraded Lake Balboa single family home is now available for Lease! Featuring a wonderful floor-plan with 1,805sqft of living space, 3 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms. Inside this fully remodeled home you will find New paint, New laminate and tile flooring, baseboard/crown moldings, a fireplace in the living room with a beamed ceiling and even a laundry room. Granite counter-tops in the kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances nestled under a trey ceiling. Bathrooms are well-lit while the bedrooms are spacious and offer ample closet and storage space. The spacious Master bedroom is complete with a private bath, walk-in closet, recessed lighting and sliding doors that lead out to the yard. Outside you have a storage shed and cozy backyard with an open patio space, ideal for relaxing and enjoying each day! Located near schools, the new LA Fitness, Japanese Gardens, the Van Nuys Golf Course and much more! Water & gas included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have any available units?
6906 Mclennan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have?
Some of 6906 Mclennan Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6906 Mclennan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6906 Mclennan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6906 Mclennan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6906 Mclennan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6906 Mclennan Avenue offers parking.
Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6906 Mclennan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have a pool?
No, 6906 Mclennan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6906 Mclennan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6906 Mclennan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6906 Mclennan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

