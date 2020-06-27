6853 Camrose Drive

Amenities

Quintessential 1923 Spanish Revival in historic Outpost Estates. This well-preserved two bedroom, two bath has retained its classic design with original wide plank wood floors yet features updates made by current owners. Gated entry with private courtyard leads into bright spacious Living room with vaulted ceilings, French doors, and vintage light fixtures. Fully remodeled gourmet kitchen with updated plumbing, electrical, custom white Viking Range, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, and walnut countertops. Bedrooms situated with intimate views of backyard oasis with fountain. Second bedroom features new ensuite bath with soak tub and reproduced revival era tiling. Ideally located, this home has convenient interior laundry, HVAC unit, and updated casement windows. For more information, please call Richard Mulder (949)375-3438 at Keller Williams Pacific Estates