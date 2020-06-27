All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6853 Camrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6853 Camrose Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

6853 Camrose Drive

6853 Camrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6853 Camrose Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Quintessential 1923 Spanish Revival in historic Outpost Estates. This well-preserved two bedroom, two bath has retained its classic design with original wide plank wood floors yet features updates made by current owners. Gated entry with private courtyard leads into bright spacious Living room with vaulted ceilings, French doors, and vintage light fixtures. Fully remodeled gourmet kitchen with updated plumbing, electrical, custom white Viking Range, stainless steel appliances, farm sink, and walnut countertops. Bedrooms situated with intimate views of backyard oasis with fountain. Second bedroom features new ensuite bath with soak tub and reproduced revival era tiling. Ideally located, this home has convenient interior laundry, HVAC unit, and updated casement windows. For more information, please call Richard Mulder (949)375-3438 at Keller Williams Pacific Estates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6853 Camrose Drive have any available units?
6853 Camrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6853 Camrose Drive have?
Some of 6853 Camrose Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6853 Camrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6853 Camrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6853 Camrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6853 Camrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6853 Camrose Drive offer parking?
No, 6853 Camrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6853 Camrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6853 Camrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6853 Camrose Drive have a pool?
No, 6853 Camrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6853 Camrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 6853 Camrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6853 Camrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6853 Camrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College