All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6850 ENCINO AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6850 ENCINO AVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6850 ENCINO AVE

6850 Encino Avenue · (818) 376-9102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6850 Encino Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $4495 · Avail. now

$4,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS HOME, FULLY RENOVATED - Property Id: 268291

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated 2,000 sf 4-bedroom 3.5-bath stunner. Located on a quiet treelined street in West Van Nuys, this home is waiting for the perfect tenant. The home boats an open floor plan, high-end fixtures and appliances, hardwood floors, in unit laundry hook-up, gated with security cameras.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268291
Property Id 268291

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5731893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6850 ENCINO AVE have any available units?
6850 ENCINO AVE has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6850 ENCINO AVE have?
Some of 6850 ENCINO AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6850 ENCINO AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6850 ENCINO AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6850 ENCINO AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6850 ENCINO AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6850 ENCINO AVE offer parking?
No, 6850 ENCINO AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6850 ENCINO AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6850 ENCINO AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6850 ENCINO AVE have a pool?
No, 6850 ENCINO AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6850 ENCINO AVE have accessible units?
No, 6850 ENCINO AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6850 ENCINO AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6850 ENCINO AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6850 ENCINO AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity