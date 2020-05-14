All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

685 W 23rd Street

685 West 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

685 West 23rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This one level beautiful unit with 1 bedrooms 1 bathroom is exceptional.... everything is new or like new from top to bottom!
Unit is located on a hill top in prime Point Fermin next to a billion dollar San Pedro Waterfront project. Unit has extensive upgrades including wood laminate flooring, bedroom carpet, crown moldings, premium ceiling fans, copper plumbing, double pane energy efficient windows and sliding doors. Kitchen has upgrades and is equipped with top of the line appliances including Bosch dishwashers, great quality stove, refrigerator and vent hoods. Updated Bathroom include new vanities, backslashes and title counter tops and deep tubs..
This unit has private balcony to enjoy unobstructed views of the harbor, terminal island bridge and the coast. Additional upgrades include a recently replaced roof in 2006, rain gutters and exterior paint to the building. Unit has own garage, water heaters, electrical and gas meter. Close to San Pedro Waterfront project, downtown San Pedro, walking distance to Cabrillo Beach and Cabrillo Marina, Point Fermin and White Point Park. Easy access to Terranea, Long Beach, Trump National Golf Course, LAX, the 110, 91 and 405 Freeways, and express buses to downtown L. A. Great upside potential with gorgeous bay views, call today for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 W 23rd Street have any available units?
685 W 23rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 W 23rd Street have?
Some of 685 W 23rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 W 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
685 W 23rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 W 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 685 W 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 685 W 23rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 685 W 23rd Street offers parking.
Does 685 W 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 W 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 W 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 685 W 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 685 W 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 685 W 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 685 W 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 W 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.

