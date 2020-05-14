685 W 23rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This one level beautiful unit with 1 bedrooms 1 bathroom is exceptional.... everything is new or like new from top to bottom!

Unit is located on a hill top in prime Point Fermin next to a billion dollar San Pedro Waterfront project. Unit has extensive upgrades including wood laminate flooring, bedroom carpet, crown moldings, premium ceiling fans, copper plumbing, double pane energy efficient windows and sliding doors. Kitchen has upgrades and is equipped with top of the line appliances including Bosch dishwashers, great quality stove, refrigerator and vent hoods. Updated Bathroom include new vanities, backslashes and title counter tops and deep tubs..

This unit has private balcony to enjoy unobstructed views of the harbor, terminal island bridge and the coast. Additional upgrades include a recently replaced roof in 2006, rain gutters and exterior paint to the building. Unit has own garage, water heaters, electrical and gas meter. Close to San Pedro Waterfront project, downtown San Pedro, walking distance to Cabrillo Beach and Cabrillo Marina, Point Fermin and White Point Park. Easy access to Terranea, Long Beach, Trump National Golf Course, LAX, the 110, 91 and 405 Freeways, and express buses to downtown L. A. Great upside potential with gorgeous bay views, call today for more information!