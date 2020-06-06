All apartments in Los Angeles
6840 Whitman Avenue

6840 Whitman Avenue · (818) 993-7370
Location

6840 Whitman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2031 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is one of a kind, beautiful inside and out. Property has been upgraded with new laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen, central AC and Heating, vaulted ceiling, shutters throughout, indoor washer and dryer hook ups and an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The living room has an abundance of natural light from every angle and has double doors that lead you to your patio. The dining room is up a few steps and is adjacent to the kitchen. Fully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, lots of cabinetry, pantry, and not to mention a breakfast counter. For your guest’s convenience, half a bath located on the first floor. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, extra-large walk-in closet, its own private walk in shower and his and her sinks. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Back yard has a luscious green lawn and plenty of space to entertain your guests. Property is located on a private street, with only one neighbor; close to shopping centers, schools and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6840 Whitman Avenue have any available units?
6840 Whitman Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6840 Whitman Avenue have?
Some of 6840 Whitman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6840 Whitman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6840 Whitman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6840 Whitman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6840 Whitman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6840 Whitman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6840 Whitman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6840 Whitman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6840 Whitman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6840 Whitman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6840 Whitman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6840 Whitman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6840 Whitman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6840 Whitman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6840 Whitman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
