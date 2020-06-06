6840 Whitman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This property is one of a kind, beautiful inside and out. Property has been upgraded with new laminate wood flooring, recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen, central AC and Heating, vaulted ceiling, shutters throughout, indoor washer and dryer hook ups and an attached 2 car garage with direct access. The living room has an abundance of natural light from every angle and has double doors that lead you to your patio. The dining room is up a few steps and is adjacent to the kitchen. Fully remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, back splash, stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, lots of cabinetry, pantry, and not to mention a breakfast counter. For your guest’s convenience, half a bath located on the first floor. The master suite has vaulted ceilings, extra-large walk-in closet, its own private walk in shower and his and her sinks. Two additional bedrooms share a full bath in the hallway. Back yard has a luscious green lawn and plenty of space to entertain your guests. Property is located on a private street, with only one neighbor; close to shopping centers, schools and restaurants.