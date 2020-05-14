682 OXFORD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

Stunning 3 story gated Mediterranean Villa w/ the best of both worlds, Venice & Marina del Rey. From the moment you step inside you will be swept away by the open concept living room, dining room & gourmet kitchen that opens up to the backyard, great for indoor/outdoor casual dining & entertaining. There is a bedroom & bath conveniently located on the first floor that can be used for extended family or guests. The second floor features three bedrooms, including the expansive master en suite w/ a very large room (office) attached & walk in closet & additional bath for the other 2 bedrooms. Master bath includes a deep soaking tub, separate shower & fireplace. Retreat to the sun drenched third level room & take in the spectacular views from the rooftop deck perfect for an office/art studio or tranquil meditation/yoga space. Walk to the beach, the canals & all the fabulous restaurants along Washington. Coeur D' Alene School district. Pet will be considered for an additional monthly fee.