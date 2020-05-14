All apartments in Los Angeles
682 OXFORD Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

682 OXFORD Avenue

682 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

682 Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Stunning 3 story gated Mediterranean Villa w/ the best of both worlds, Venice & Marina del Rey. From the moment you step inside you will be swept away by the open concept living room, dining room & gourmet kitchen that opens up to the backyard, great for indoor/outdoor casual dining & entertaining. There is a bedroom & bath conveniently located on the first floor that can be used for extended family or guests. The second floor features three bedrooms, including the expansive master en suite w/ a very large room (office) attached & walk in closet & additional bath for the other 2 bedrooms. Master bath includes a deep soaking tub, separate shower & fireplace. Retreat to the sun drenched third level room & take in the spectacular views from the rooftop deck perfect for an office/art studio or tranquil meditation/yoga space. Walk to the beach, the canals & all the fabulous restaurants along Washington. Coeur D' Alene School district. Pet will be considered for an additional monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 682 OXFORD Avenue have any available units?
682 OXFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 682 OXFORD Avenue have?
Some of 682 OXFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 682 OXFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
682 OXFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 682 OXFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 682 OXFORD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 682 OXFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 682 OXFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 682 OXFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 682 OXFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 682 OXFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 682 OXFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 682 OXFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 682 OXFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 682 OXFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 682 OXFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
