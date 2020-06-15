All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6817 Treasure Trail

6817 Treasure Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Treasure Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Hollywood hills sanctuary: 1 bedroom/patio/garden - Property Id: 59145

Downstairs unit: Hollywood hills, junior one bedroom, private patio apartment, private entrance. You won't believe you're in LA ~ Super quiet, nice neighbors, trees, hikes. Also a shared garden backyard & deck! Great if bicoastal, living incognito, awesome to use as an artist studio too. This former 1920s hunting lodge was fully gutted and restored 7/2017. If you want something utterly unique, you've found it! Pets ok, smoking ok on private patio, washer/dryer in unit.

*FLAT RATE this is ALL included: Utilities (dwp/gas/recycling/trash), cable/DVR, Wi-Fi, HVAC (heat/AC), & gardener. Parking on street. 1 year lease, starting early February.

Call to set up an appointment for viewing : )
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/59145
Property Id 59145

(RLNE4667188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 Treasure Trail have any available units?
6817 Treasure Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 Treasure Trail have?
Some of 6817 Treasure Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 Treasure Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6817 Treasure Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 Treasure Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6817 Treasure Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6817 Treasure Trail offer parking?
No, 6817 Treasure Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6817 Treasure Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6817 Treasure Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 Treasure Trail have a pool?
No, 6817 Treasure Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6817 Treasure Trail have accessible units?
No, 6817 Treasure Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 Treasure Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6817 Treasure Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
