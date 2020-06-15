6817 Treasure Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Hollywood hills sanctuary: 1 bedroom/patio/garden - Property Id: 59145



Downstairs unit: Hollywood hills, junior one bedroom, private patio apartment, private entrance. You won't believe you're in LA ~ Super quiet, nice neighbors, trees, hikes. Also a shared garden backyard & deck! Great if bicoastal, living incognito, awesome to use as an artist studio too. This former 1920s hunting lodge was fully gutted and restored 7/2017. If you want something utterly unique, you've found it! Pets ok, smoking ok on private patio, washer/dryer in unit.



*FLAT RATE this is ALL included: Utilities (dwp/gas/recycling/trash), cable/DVR, Wi-Fi, HVAC (heat/AC), & gardener. Parking on street. 1 year lease, starting early February.



Call to set up an appointment for viewing : )

