All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6815 Remmet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6815 Remmet Avenue
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:03 PM

6815 Remmet Avenue

6815 Remmet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Canoga Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6815 Remmet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Month to month ok, short term ok, long term ok, 6 months ok, available immediately, furnished and unfurnished option available, first floor unit, easy access in and out, near the pool , but no noise from the pool, upgraded and updated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have any available units?
6815 Remmet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6815 Remmet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6815 Remmet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 Remmet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue offer parking?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6815 Remmet Avenue has a pool.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 Remmet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College