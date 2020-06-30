6815 Remmet Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303 Canoga Park
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Month to month ok, short term ok, long term ok, 6 months ok, available immediately, furnished and unfurnished option available, first floor unit, easy access in and out, near the pool , but no noise from the pool, upgraded and updated
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6815 Remmet Avenue have any available units?
6815 Remmet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.