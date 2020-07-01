All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:35 PM

6803 Texhoma Avenue

6803 Texhoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6803 Texhoma Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Text or call Jennifer at 818-425-7907 for a private showing. Privately gated, fully remodeled single-family home with wonderful curb appeal! 8,536 sq. ft lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths! Hardwood floors in the living room, all 3 bedrooms and the hallway. Indoor laundry area with room for side x side washer and dryer and has new overhead cabinets. The fully remodeled kitchen has quartz countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, 5 burner gas range oven combination, and a microwave. It also opens out to the living room. The shaker-style cabinets are soft-close. There is a pantry, tile floor, and a door out to the back yard. The kitchen window looks out on to the backyard also. All new master bedroom with walk-in closet with organizers, private bath with tiled shower with glass enclosure, new vanity with double sinks and tile floor. The master bedroom also includes 2 windows that look out onto the large grassy backyard. 2nd bath is fully remodeled with new vanity with double sinks, tiled tub/shower combination with glass enclosure and tile floor. All-new dual pane windows, central air and forced-air heating. new paint in and out, new interior doors with new hardware, new window blinds, new lighting including recessed lighting in the master bedroom, living room, kitchen, and hallway. Smooth ceilings throughout, sprinklers front and back, cement driveway, 1-car attached garage with auto opener and overhead storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have any available units?
6803 Texhoma Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have?
Some of 6803 Texhoma Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6803 Texhoma Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6803 Texhoma Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6803 Texhoma Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6803 Texhoma Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6803 Texhoma Avenue offers parking.
Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6803 Texhoma Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have a pool?
No, 6803 Texhoma Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6803 Texhoma Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6803 Texhoma Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6803 Texhoma Avenue has units with dishwashers.

