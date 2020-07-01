6803 Texhoma Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Text or call Jennifer at 818-425-7907 for a private showing. Privately gated, fully remodeled single-family home with wonderful curb appeal! 8,536 sq. ft lot. 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths! Hardwood floors in the living room, all 3 bedrooms and the hallway. Indoor laundry area with room for side x side washer and dryer and has new overhead cabinets. The fully remodeled kitchen has quartz countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, 5 burner gas range oven combination, and a microwave. It also opens out to the living room. The shaker-style cabinets are soft-close. There is a pantry, tile floor, and a door out to the back yard. The kitchen window looks out on to the backyard also. All new master bedroom with walk-in closet with organizers, private bath with tiled shower with glass enclosure, new vanity with double sinks and tile floor. The master bedroom also includes 2 windows that look out onto the large grassy backyard. 2nd bath is fully remodeled with new vanity with double sinks, tiled tub/shower combination with glass enclosure and tile floor. All-new dual pane windows, central air and forced-air heating. new paint in and out, new interior doors with new hardware, new window blinds, new lighting including recessed lighting in the master bedroom, living room, kitchen, and hallway. Smooth ceilings throughout, sprinklers front and back, cement driveway, 1-car attached garage with auto opener and overhead storage.