Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Views, privacy and nature surround a quaint 1949 mid-century home perched high in the historic Hollywood Hills. This gated and cozy 2BD/2BA is perfect for those seeking magnificent sunrises, finding deer grazing or evening conversations watching the city lights illuminate. With quick access to the 101 freeway, studios, restaurants, night life and hiking trails you are close to endless possibilities of fun. :: Short term lease. Fully furnished. Pets welcomed.