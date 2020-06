6751 ANDOVER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage sauna

LIVING BY THE BEACH & ENJOY THE DAILY SEA BREEZE ANYONE ?! WELL, THIS DESIRABLE & LUXURY HOME IS GETTING PRETTY CLOSE TO IT ??: ELEGANT KENTWOOD COLLECTION HOME ON THE BLUFF; BOAST 5 BR/5BA, & 3 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE; AMONG THE LARGEST OF THE THREE ORIGINAL FLR-PLANS; DRAMATIC FORMAL MARBLE ENTRY & LIVING ROOM W/ VAULTED CEILINGS; THIS GRAND SIZE HOME HAS IT ALL !! INVITING FIREPLACE IN FAMILY RM; SEPARATE FORMAL DINING, OPEN KITCHEN W/ GOURMET COUNTER TOP ISLAND & BREAKFAST BAR; FRONT & BACK LANDSCAPE; BUILT-IN BACKYARD BBQ & PATIO; EXTRA LRG MASTER BEDRM W/ PRIVATE LOUNGE AREA & VIEWS; HIS & HER WALK-IN CLOSETS; SPACIOUS MASTER BATH W/ SEPARATE SAUNA & TUB; SUNKEN LIVING RM COMPLIMENTED BY VAULTED ARCHED WINDOWS & GRAND DOORWAYS; RECESS LIGHTINGS THRU-OUT; WELL MAINTAINED & HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTION; BEST PRICE IN THE AREA ! WON'T LAST !! WELCOME HOME!!