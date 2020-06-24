All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6750 Wedgewood Place

6750 Wedgewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

6750 Wedgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
hot tub
media room
* Amazing value! Plus, the owner covers up to $300/month in utilities! * Large, tastefully updated, furnished 2 bedroom house. * Just bring your toothbrush! * Hardwood floors throughout * Beautiful SPA-like master suite with super large walk-in-closet * Tranquil sunroom overlooking the garden and hills * Sharp, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops * Large private deck * Garage used as a laundry room and storage. * Washer and Dryer * A/C * Extra storage under the house * Great location in historic Whitley Heights of Hollywood Hills (LA’s first celebrity neighborhood which stars like Judy Garland and Charlie Chaplin called home) * VIEWS of mountains and HOLLYWOOD Sign * Enjoy living on a hill with a view, close to work and entertainment yet without the long commute down the canyons * Almost across the street from Hollywood Bowl, minutes from Hollywood & Highland, Kodak Theater

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6750 Wedgewood Place have any available units?
6750 Wedgewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6750 Wedgewood Place have?
Some of 6750 Wedgewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6750 Wedgewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
6750 Wedgewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6750 Wedgewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 6750 Wedgewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6750 Wedgewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 6750 Wedgewood Place offers parking.
Does 6750 Wedgewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6750 Wedgewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6750 Wedgewood Place have a pool?
No, 6750 Wedgewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 6750 Wedgewood Place have accessible units?
No, 6750 Wedgewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6750 Wedgewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6750 Wedgewood Place has units with dishwashers.
