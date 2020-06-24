6750 Wedgewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage hot tub media room

* Amazing value! Plus, the owner covers up to $300/month in utilities! * Large, tastefully updated, furnished 2 bedroom house. * Just bring your toothbrush! * Hardwood floors throughout * Beautiful SPA-like master suite with super large walk-in-closet * Tranquil sunroom overlooking the garden and hills * Sharp, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops * Large private deck * Garage used as a laundry room and storage. * Washer and Dryer * A/C * Extra storage under the house * Great location in historic Whitley Heights of Hollywood Hills (LA’s first celebrity neighborhood which stars like Judy Garland and Charlie Chaplin called home) * VIEWS of mountains and HOLLYWOOD Sign * Enjoy living on a hill with a view, close to work and entertainment yet without the long commute down the canyons * Almost across the street from Hollywood Bowl, minutes from Hollywood & Highland, Kodak Theater