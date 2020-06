Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna tennis court

Spacious, bright upper corner unit in a Resort-like setting at The Highlands. This condo is located in the back at top of Hillpark Drive and is in the furthest building from the 101 freeway with no freeway noise. The Complex has two pools, two tennis courts, sauna, gym/fitness center, hiking trails, dog walk and an abundance of greenery.