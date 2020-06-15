All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard · (818) 757-4567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WHERE MODERN MEETS CONVENIENCE!!!
Newly renovated stylish 1 bedroom apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, which includes new stainless steel appliances- microwave hood, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator with water and ice maker. New flooring throughout the entire unit. Beautiful subway tiled bathroom with modern finishes. Ductless a/c and heat unit. Black out roller shades on every window. This property is minutes away from the 170 & 101 Freeways and walking distance to many shops and stores. Inquire today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
