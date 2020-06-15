6745 Laurel Canyon Boulevard

Amenities
WHERE MODERN MEETS CONVENIENCE!!!
Newly renovated stylish 1 bedroom apartment. Gorgeous kitchen with quartz counters, which includes new stainless steel appliances- microwave hood, stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator with water and ice maker. New flooring throughout the entire unit. Beautiful subway tiled bathroom with modern finishes. Ductless a/c and heat unit. Black out roller shades on every window. This property is minutes away from the 170 & 101 Freeways and walking distance to many shops and stores. Inquire today for more information.