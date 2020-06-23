All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

674 West 11th Street

674 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

674 West 11th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming, 2 beds, 1-bath condo in the dynamic Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, cabinet with ample storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, gas heating is installed.

The exterior features a balcony, a perfect place to relax. On-street parking is available. Pets are welcome with a restriction for dogs to be no heavier than 30 lbs. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, internet and $20 flat rate for water.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Ap3ivpjhpX

The propertys Walk Score is 90/100 and Bike Score is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable so errands do not require a car and using a bike would be more convenient.

Nearby Parks: San Pedro Plaza Park, 22nd Street Park, John S. Gibson Junior Park, and Alma Park.

Nearby Schools:
Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.29 mile, 6/10
Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.45 mile, 5/10
San Pedro Senior High School - 0.49 mile, 5/10
Port Of Los Angeles High School - 0.7 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
550 Metro Express Line - 0.0 mile
DASH San Pedro - 0.0 mile
205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5322216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 West 11th Street have any available units?
674 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 674 West 11th Street have?
Some of 674 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 674 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
674 West 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 674 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 674 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 674 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 674 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 674 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 674 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 674 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 674 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 674 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

