674 West 11th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Charming, 2 beds, 1-bath condo in the dynamic Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The nice unfurnished interior features hardwood floors. The kitchen is equipped with tile countertops, cabinet with ample storage space, and appliances such as a refrigerator and oven/range. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, gas heating is installed.



The exterior features a balcony, a perfect place to relax. On-street parking is available. Pets are welcome with a restriction for dogs to be no heavier than 30 lbs. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are gas, electricity, cable, internet and $20 flat rate for water.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7Ap3ivpjhpX



The propertys Walk Score is 90/100 and Bike Score is 81/100. This is a Walkers Paradise and Very Bikeable so errands do not require a car and using a bike would be more convenient.



Nearby Parks: San Pedro Plaza Park, 22nd Street Park, John S. Gibson Junior Park, and Alma Park.



Nearby Schools:

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.29 mile, 6/10

Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.45 mile, 5/10

San Pedro Senior High School - 0.49 mile, 5/10

Port Of Los Angeles High School - 0.7 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

550 Metro Express Line - 0.0 mile

DASH San Pedro - 0.0 mile

205 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 mile



