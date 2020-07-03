6731 Sunnyslope Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

Presenting this fabulous two-story home in the most desirable area of Valley Glen. Not a single detail was overlooked on this brand new construction. This home offers many beautiful features such 3 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a grand and airy entrance, electric fireplace in the living room, iron designed stair case, 2 private balconies, and a terrace from the second floor overlooking the backyard and the city, which is ideal for an entertainer. The kitchen offers brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, a stand alone island, and top of the line appliances. Laminated flooring, recessed lighting, and dual paned windows all through out the home. Attached two car garage and a bbq stand in the backyard. This home is home is an entertainers retreat!