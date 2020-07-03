All apartments in Los Angeles
6731 Sunnyslope Avenue

6731 Sunnyslope Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 Sunnyslope Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Presenting this fabulous two-story home in the most desirable area of Valley Glen. Not a single detail was overlooked on this brand new construction. This home offers many beautiful features such 3 spacious bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a grand and airy entrance, electric fireplace in the living room, iron designed stair case, 2 private balconies, and a terrace from the second floor overlooking the backyard and the city, which is ideal for an entertainer. The kitchen offers brand new cabinets, quartz counter tops, a stand alone island, and top of the line appliances. Laminated flooring, recessed lighting, and dual paned windows all through out the home. Attached two car garage and a bbq stand in the backyard. This home is home is an entertainers retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have any available units?
6731 Sunnyslope Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have?
Some of 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Sunnyslope Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue offers parking.
Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have a pool?
No, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6731 Sunnyslope Avenue has units with dishwashers.

