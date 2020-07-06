All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

6731 Morella Avenue

6731 Morella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 Morella Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction for Lease! Welcome home to a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family house! This property has all the modern finishes you need--and more! The open floor plan welcomes you into the kitchen, which features beautiful, sparkling quartz countertops, all new stainless steel gas appliances (range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer), Designer cabinetry, and pantry. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, with custom ceramic tiling, dual vanity, and bathtub. All bedrooms feature custom blinds and huge closets with sliding mirrored doors. All this has been designed with beautiful, high-quality, waterproof, grey flooring with a hardwood-look finish.
The 9 ft-high ceiling beautifully showcases the recessed LED lighting all throughout the house. Additionally, a whole house fan conveniently reduces your A/C and energy bill! Finally, enjoy year-round outdoor leisure in the enclosed, private patio! Easy access to 170 and 101 freeways, Red/Orange Metro lines, and minutes from the famed NoHo Arts District's shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer included. Private 2-car garage.
This house is part of a 4-property development. Each house is a private, 3+2 house with separate, private entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6731 Morella Avenue have any available units?
6731 Morella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6731 Morella Avenue have?
Some of 6731 Morella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6731 Morella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6731 Morella Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 Morella Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6731 Morella Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6731 Morella Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6731 Morella Avenue offers parking.
Does 6731 Morella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6731 Morella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 Morella Avenue have a pool?
No, 6731 Morella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6731 Morella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6731 Morella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 Morella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6731 Morella Avenue has units with dishwashers.

