6731 Morella Avenue

Brand New Construction for Lease! Welcome home to a gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family house! This property has all the modern finishes you need--and more! The open floor plan welcomes you into the kitchen, which features beautiful, sparkling quartz countertops, all new stainless steel gas appliances (range, oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer), Designer cabinetry, and pantry. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, with custom ceramic tiling, dual vanity, and bathtub. All bedrooms feature custom blinds and huge closets with sliding mirrored doors. All this has been designed with beautiful, high-quality, waterproof, grey flooring with a hardwood-look finish.

The 9 ft-high ceiling beautifully showcases the recessed LED lighting all throughout the house. Additionally, a whole house fan conveniently reduces your A/C and energy bill! Finally, enjoy year-round outdoor leisure in the enclosed, private patio! Easy access to 170 and 101 freeways, Red/Orange Metro lines, and minutes from the famed NoHo Arts District's shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Washer/Dryer included. Private 2-car garage.

This house is part of a 4-property development. Each house is a private, 3+2 house with separate, private entry.