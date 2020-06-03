All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 673 West 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
673 West 1st Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:02 PM

673 West 1st Street

673 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Historic Cultural
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

673 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Coming Available Soon! Spacious, Two Story Apartment With Three Bedrooms Two Baths will be coming available to view soon. Modern style flooring, granite counters, laundry room, balconies with harbor view, master bedroom with master bath. Location is close to freeway and access to restaurants / shopping. Wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family.

*Contact Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 for more information regarding the property, showings & application process, thank you!!

*This home will not be accepting pets, Section 8 Program also not accepted nor can we accept third party vouchers, our apologies ahead of time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 West 1st Street have any available units?
673 West 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 673 West 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
673 West 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 West 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 673 West 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 673 West 1st Street offer parking?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 West 1st Street have a pool?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 673 West 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College