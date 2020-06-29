673 West 1st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Coming Available Soon! Spacious, Two Story Apartment With Three Bedrooms Two Baths will be coming available to view soon. Modern style flooring, granite counters, laundry room, balconies with harbor view, master bedroom with master bath. Location is close to freeway and access to restaurants / shopping. Wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family.



*Contact Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 for more information regarding the property, showings & application process, thank you!!



*This home will not be accepting pets, Section 8 Program also not accepted nor can we accept third party vouchers, our apologies ahead of time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.