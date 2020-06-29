All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 673 West 1st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
673 West 1st Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

673 West 1st Street

673 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

673 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Coming Available Soon! Spacious, Two Story Apartment With Three Bedrooms Two Baths will be coming available to view soon. Modern style flooring, granite counters, laundry room, balconies with harbor view, master bedroom with master bath. Location is close to freeway and access to restaurants / shopping. Wide open floor plan perfect for entertaining friends and family.

*Contact Gabby or Christina at (310) 831-0123 for more information regarding the property, showings & application process, thank you!!

*This home will not be accepting pets, Section 8 Program also not accepted nor can we accept third party vouchers, our apologies ahead of time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 West 1st Street have any available units?
673 West 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 673 West 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
673 West 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 West 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 673 West 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 673 West 1st Street offer parking?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 West 1st Street have a pool?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 673 West 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 West 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 West 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College