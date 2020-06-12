6706 Chimineas Avenue

Amenities

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, studio-type auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU) home property rental situated on a very walkable Reseda neighborhood in L.A.



FEATURES:

- Bright and airy interior with recessed lighting and big windows with blinds

- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave, white-painted cabinets and drawers

- Bathroom with vanity sink cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower stall

- Forced-air heating for climate control

- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet

- Yard

- Permitted parking spot inside the gate on the front unit (concrete driveway)



The gas (Socal), electricity, and water (LAWP) will be covered by the landlord (gardener will be paid by the landlord. However, the tenant is responsible to move the trash cans in\out weekly). Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 84



Nearby parks: Jesse Owens Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.



Bus lines:

162 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

165 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile

Northridge DASH Northridge - 0.5 mile



