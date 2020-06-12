All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6706 Chimineas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6706 Chimineas Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6706 Chimineas Avenue

6706 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6706 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Cozy, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, studio-type auxiliary dwelling unit (ADU) home property rental situated on a very walkable Reseda neighborhood in L.A.

FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior with recessed lighting and big windows with blinds
- Kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, and microwave, white-painted cabinets and drawers
- Bathroom with vanity sink cabinet, medicine cabinet, and shower stall
- Forced-air heating for climate control
- Pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are allowed with $500 pet deposit/pet
- Yard
- Permitted parking spot inside the gate on the front unit (concrete driveway)

The gas (Socal), electricity, and water (LAWP) will be covered by the landlord (gardener will be paid by the landlord. However, the tenant is responsible to move the trash cans in\out weekly). Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Nearby parks: Jesse Owens Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.

Bus lines:
162 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
165 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile
Northridge DASH Northridge - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5767088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have any available units?
6706 Chimineas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have?
Some of 6706 Chimineas Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Chimineas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Chimineas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Chimineas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6706 Chimineas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Chimineas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6706 Chimineas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have a pool?
No, 6706 Chimineas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6706 Chimineas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Chimineas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6706 Chimineas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College