6706 Capistrano Avenue

READY NOW! AVAILABLE: FULLY FURNISHED LONG / SHORT LEASE!!!! Beautiful Freshly painted home in West Hills is now available for Lease. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage (plenty of parking on the street as well) and 1,675sqft of living space! Inside you will find a wonderful floor-plan with hardwood flooring and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, new double pane windows with coverings, new high efficiency central AC/heat, a fireplace in the living room and a laundry area equipped with a washer/dryer! Tile counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy dining area and sliding doors that lead outside to the yard. The bedrooms in the home are spacious, well-lit and offer ample closet/storage space! Master bedrooms offers double closet doors and a private bathroom. Outside presents a backyard with a large lawn, tons of privacy, greenery and a covered patio, ideal for outdoor seating! Welcome to your new home! Centrally located with easy 101 access, close to parks, fine dining, shopping and entertainment: 4 min to Trader Joe's and Fallbrook Mall; 6 min to Warner Center, The Village and Westfield Topanga Mall; 23 to CSUN; 27 min to Pepperdine University, Malibu and beaches!