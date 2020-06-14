All apartments in Los Angeles
6706 Capistrano Avenue
6706 Capistrano Avenue

6706 Capistrano Avenue · (818) 943-3311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6706 Capistrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY NOW! AVAILABLE: FULLY FURNISHED LONG / SHORT LEASE!!!! Beautiful Freshly painted home in West Hills is now available for Lease. Featuring 4 spacious bedrooms (3bd & Den), 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car attached garage (plenty of parking on the street as well) and 1,675sqft of living space! Inside you will find a wonderful floor-plan with hardwood flooring and tile flooring, baseboard moldings, new double pane windows with coverings, new high efficiency central AC/heat, a fireplace in the living room and a laundry area equipped with a washer/dryer! Tile counter tops in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a cozy dining area and sliding doors that lead outside to the yard. The bedrooms in the home are spacious, well-lit and offer ample closet/storage space! Master bedrooms offers double closet doors and a private bathroom. Outside presents a backyard with a large lawn, tons of privacy, greenery and a covered patio, ideal for outdoor seating! Welcome to your new home! Centrally located with easy 101 access, close to parks, fine dining, shopping and entertainment: 4 min to Trader Joe's and Fallbrook Mall; 6 min to Warner Center, The Village and Westfield Topanga Mall; 23 to CSUN; 27 min to Pepperdine University, Malibu and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have any available units?
6706 Capistrano Avenue has a unit available for $4,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have?
Some of 6706 Capistrano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6706 Capistrano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6706 Capistrano Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6706 Capistrano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6706 Capistrano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6706 Capistrano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6706 Capistrano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6706 Capistrano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6706 Capistrano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
