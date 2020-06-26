All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 668 W 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
668 W 19th Street
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

668 W 19th Street

668 W 19th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Central San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

668 W 19th St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious, light and bright 2-bedroom, 2 (full) bath upper unit in a 3-unit building (triplex). Large living room with wet bar, dining area, and open kitchen with pretty oak cabinetry, dishwasher, and stove. The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite and large mirrored closets. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. The second bedroom is also spacious with adjacent full bath. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. NO PETS, street parking only (NO GARAGE). There is a storage space available for this unit large enough for bicycles, surfboards, camping gear, etc. Must have GOOD CREDIT and verifiable income to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 W 19th Street have any available units?
668 W 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 668 W 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
668 W 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 W 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 668 W 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 668 W 19th Street offer parking?
No, 668 W 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 668 W 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 W 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 W 19th Street have a pool?
No, 668 W 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 668 W 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 668 W 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 668 W 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 W 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 668 W 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 668 W 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College