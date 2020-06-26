668 W 19th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities

Spacious, light and bright 2-bedroom, 2 (full) bath upper unit in a 3-unit building (triplex). Large living room with wet bar, dining area, and open kitchen with pretty oak cabinetry, dishwasher, and stove. The master bedroom is spacious with ensuite and large mirrored closets. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. The second bedroom is also spacious with adjacent full bath. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. NO PETS, street parking only (NO GARAGE). There is a storage space available for this unit large enough for bicycles, surfboards, camping gear, etc. Must have GOOD CREDIT and verifiable income to apply.