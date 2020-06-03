6674 Whitley Ter

Amenities

**Furnished Home for Rent in The Hills! Lease Term is Flexible! Inquire for Details.** Sprawling with style- this gorgeous home is a one-of-a-kind, Mad-Men-tastic GEM! Enter through a secluded, private walkway masked by luscious green landscaping and throughthe retro orange front door. Inside you're greeted with a stunningfloor-to-ceiling view of the canyon! (Off to the right- the iconicHollywood sign!) The main room also includes a large fireplace softened by the surroundingcustom cream sofas adorned with cream, black, and metalic accent pillows. (Just imagine taking a cat nap and waking up to that view in the comfort of your own space!!) The kitchen is decked-out-to-the-maxcomplete with a BOSCH dishwasher andFisher & Paykel refrigerator. There's even a cool wicker accented dining table that seats six! The large master bedroom has a gigantic closet, and thesecond bedroom has a cool bathroom attached with yellow tiles. The secod bedroom is lined with wooden bookcases. The third room is furnished as a den (downstairs studio w/ its own entrance!) with a custom navy sofa anda third bathroom with blue and white tiles. This home is bursting with character and fashionable furnishings, and outside is where the magic lives! Enjoy a glass of vino around the large firepit (seating for 10!) and take in some crisp, canyon air. Two canopy swings sit off the built-in grill space. Many plants add life to the space along with dimming mood lighting! There's so much this place has to offer-come see it for yourself! Wonderfully convenient location: Close to the 101 freeway, and countless fun finds off of Franklin Ave! Don't let this one slip our of your reach! Schedule your VIP tour today w/ LBA!