6674 Whitley Ter
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

6674 Whitley Ter

6674 Whitley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6674 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
**Furnished Home for Rent in The Hills! Lease Term is Flexible! Inquire for Details.** Sprawling with style- this gorgeous home is a one-of-a-kind, Mad-Men-tastic GEM! Enter through a secluded, private walkway masked by luscious green landscaping and throughthe retro orange front door. Inside you're greeted with a stunningfloor-to-ceiling view of the canyon! (Off to the right- the iconicHollywood sign!) The main room also includes a large fireplace softened by the surroundingcustom cream sofas adorned with cream, black, and metalic accent pillows. (Just imagine taking a cat nap and waking up to that view in the comfort of your own space!!) The kitchen is decked-out-to-the-maxcomplete with a BOSCH dishwasher andFisher &amp; Paykel refrigerator. There's even a cool wicker accented dining table that seats six! The large master bedroom has a gigantic closet, and thesecond bedroom has a cool bathroom attached with yellow tiles. The secod bedroom is lined with wooden bookcases. The third room is furnished as a den (downstairs studio w/ its own entrance!) with a custom navy sofa anda third bathroom with blue and white tiles. This home is bursting with character and fashionable furnishings, and outside is where the magic lives! Enjoy a glass of vino around the large firepit (seating for 10!) and take in some crisp, canyon air. Two canopy swings sit off the built-in grill space. Many plants add life to the space along with dimming mood lighting! There's so much this place has to offer-come see it for yourself! Wonderfully convenient location: Close to the 101 freeway, and countless fun finds off of Franklin Ave! Don't let this one slip our of your reach! Schedule your VIP tour today w/ LBA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6674 Whitley Ter have any available units?
6674 Whitley Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6674 Whitley Ter have?
Some of 6674 Whitley Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6674 Whitley Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6674 Whitley Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6674 Whitley Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6674 Whitley Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6674 Whitley Ter offer parking?
No, 6674 Whitley Ter does not offer parking.
Does 6674 Whitley Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6674 Whitley Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6674 Whitley Ter have a pool?
No, 6674 Whitley Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6674 Whitley Ter have accessible units?
No, 6674 Whitley Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6674 Whitley Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6674 Whitley Ter has units with dishwashers.

