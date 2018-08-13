All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

6661 Sheltondale Avenue

6661 Sheltondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6661 Sheltondale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

beautiful update 4bedrooms 3 baths for lease in West hills. It is located in a gorgeous tree-lined street and incredible curb appeal. The living room is opened up , and is covered in distressed laminate wood, decorator window covering, & fire place wrapped in granite counter. Kitchen has Custom cabinets, black granite counters, Travertine, and beautiful backsplash. There are two nice size rooms which share a completely updated bathroom, there is also an enormous en-suite guest room added to the front of the house. The master was enlarged by combining 2 smaller bedrooms. A walk-in-closet and bathroom to die for with separate jetted tub & shower. The entire house has new paint, and the bedrooms have new beautiful carpet. Backyard, you will sit back and relax and enjoy the nice landscape. El Camino high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have any available units?
6661 Sheltondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have?
Some of 6661 Sheltondale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6661 Sheltondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6661 Sheltondale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6661 Sheltondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue offers parking.
Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6661 Sheltondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6661 Sheltondale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
