6661 Sheltondale Avenue

beautiful update 4bedrooms 3 baths for lease in West hills. It is located in a gorgeous tree-lined street and incredible curb appeal. The living room is opened up , and is covered in distressed laminate wood, decorator window covering, & fire place wrapped in granite counter. Kitchen has Custom cabinets, black granite counters, Travertine, and beautiful backsplash. There are two nice size rooms which share a completely updated bathroom, there is also an enormous en-suite guest room added to the front of the house. The master was enlarged by combining 2 smaller bedrooms. A walk-in-closet and bathroom to die for with separate jetted tub & shower. The entire house has new paint, and the bedrooms have new beautiful carpet. Backyard, you will sit back and relax and enjoy the nice landscape. El Camino high school.