Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

6657 Lindenhurst Ave.

6657 Lindenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Lindenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
6657 Lindenhurst Ave. - 6657- Guest House Available 06/01/20 Beverly Grove Guest House Available 6/1/20 - Spacious guest house for rent! All utilities plus wifi included!

* Fully Furnished! Including, Kings size upholstered bed with bedding, side tables, lamps, chairs, flat Screen TV, kitchenette with microwave and full-sized Fridge. It also comes with a spacious tiled Bathroom, and lots of storage cabinet

* Set at back of home with covered Patio.

* Amazing location near Cedars Sinai, Beverly Center, 3rd Street restaurants, and The Grove. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City, West Hollywood and Downtown.

* Cat allowed (with approved pet application and additional deposit)

For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Merline via text at 310.493.8710- or email mmartinez@eglproperties.com or Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736 or email at cmacias@eglproperties.com

(RLNE5500484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have any available units?
6657 Lindenhurst Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have?
Some of 6657 Lindenhurst Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Lindenhurst Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. offer parking?
No, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. has a pool.
Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 Lindenhurst Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

