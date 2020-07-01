Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool microwave internet access furnished

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

6657 Lindenhurst Ave. - 6657- Guest House Available 06/01/20 Beverly Grove Guest House Available 6/1/20 - Spacious guest house for rent! All utilities plus wifi included!



* Fully Furnished! Including, Kings size upholstered bed with bedding, side tables, lamps, chairs, flat Screen TV, kitchenette with microwave and full-sized Fridge. It also comes with a spacious tiled Bathroom, and lots of storage cabinet



* Set at back of home with covered Patio.



* Amazing location near Cedars Sinai, Beverly Center, 3rd Street restaurants, and The Grove. Minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City, West Hollywood and Downtown.



* Cat allowed (with approved pet application and additional deposit)



For further information or to arrange a showing please contact Merline via text at 310.493.8710- or email mmartinez@eglproperties.com or Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736 or email at cmacias@eglproperties.com



