Los Angeles, CA
6652 Denny Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

6652 Denny Ave

6652 Denny Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6652 Denny Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Spacious New Construction Two Houses In One Lot - Beautiful two story back house brand new construction. It includes a washer and dryer, a beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), as well as an abundance of outlets for all of your cooking gadgets. The unit also features brand new floors throughout, great natural light, central AC/heat, and recessed lighting. In the bathroom you'll find beautiful tiled floor. Good-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, off-street parking as well as additional driveway parking. Walking distance to shops and eateries, and less than 10 minutes to the 5, and 170 freeways.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4768116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6652 Denny Ave have any available units?
6652 Denny Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6652 Denny Ave have?
Some of 6652 Denny Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6652 Denny Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6652 Denny Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6652 Denny Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6652 Denny Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6652 Denny Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6652 Denny Ave offers parking.
Does 6652 Denny Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6652 Denny Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6652 Denny Ave have a pool?
No, 6652 Denny Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6652 Denny Ave have accessible units?
No, 6652 Denny Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6652 Denny Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6652 Denny Ave has units with dishwashers.
