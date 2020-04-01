6652 Denny Ave

Amenities

Spacious New Construction Two Houses In One Lot - Beautiful two story back house brand new construction. It includes a washer and dryer, a beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances (stove, microwave, dishwasher), as well as an abundance of outlets for all of your cooking gadgets. The unit also features brand new floors throughout, great natural light, central AC/heat, and recessed lighting. In the bathroom you'll find beautiful tiled floor. Good-sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, off-street parking as well as additional driveway parking. Walking distance to shops and eateries, and less than 10 minutes to the 5, and 170 freeways.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4768116)