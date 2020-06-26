6618 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a fenced, spacious, low-maintenance lawn and a stunning porch entrance, while the backyard is complete with a covered patio, a privacy fence, and access to the detached two-car garage. The interior is spacious and open, lined with plush carpeting, and features vaulted ceilings with exposed wooden beams. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and gorgeous wooden cabinetry for your culinary enjoyment. Make this your home and apply today!Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer