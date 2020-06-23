All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

661 W 26th St

661 West 26th Street
Location

661 West 26th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Price reduced to $2,500 for a lease of 18 months or more. For lease of 12 to 18 months, the price is $2,550 per month. This freshly remodeled Ocean View home has 1923 charm along with the most up-to-date kitchen and baths. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in nearly 1,200 square feet of living space, plus enormous storage space in the full basement underneath. The gourmet cook's kitchen with ocean-view is spacious and bright, with loads of countertop and cabinet space, an over-sized pantry cabinet with large, extra-deep pull-out drawers for storing your biggest pots and pans, a gas wall oven and cooktop, & a Bosch dishwasher. One of the two full baths is newly-built from the ground up, with an ocean view and sparkling glass tub enclosure, and the other is accessible between the first and second bedrooms, with a walk-in jetted spa bathtub. All this on a large, 5400 sq. ft. lot, with professionally landscaped back yard and a new driveway leading in from 27th Street to an off-street parking pad and patio with ocean view and easy access to the back door. There is also a large laundry room with gas hookups. Come see this charming home in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin area, where you'll enjoy cool ocean breezes, close to the beach, parks, and walking trails along the majestic ocean bluffs! This lovely home is ready for you to move in today! Weekly gardener included. No Smoking, No Cats or Dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 W 26th St have any available units?
661 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 W 26th St have?
Some of 661 W 26th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
661 W 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 W 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 661 W 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 661 W 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 661 W 26th St offers parking.
Does 661 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 W 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 661 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 661 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 661 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 661 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 661 W 26th St has units with dishwashers.
