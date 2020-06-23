661 W 26th St

Amenities

Price reduced to $2,500 for a lease of 18 months or more. For lease of 12 to 18 months, the price is $2,550 per month. This freshly remodeled Ocean View home has 1923 charm along with the most up-to-date kitchen and baths. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in nearly 1,200 square feet of living space, plus enormous storage space in the full basement underneath. The gourmet cook's kitchen with ocean-view is spacious and bright, with loads of countertop and cabinet space, an over-sized pantry cabinet with large, extra-deep pull-out drawers for storing your biggest pots and pans, a gas wall oven and cooktop, & a Bosch dishwasher. One of the two full baths is newly-built from the ground up, with an ocean view and sparkling glass tub enclosure, and the other is accessible between the first and second bedrooms, with a walk-in jetted spa bathtub. All this on a large, 5400 sq. ft. lot, with professionally landscaped back yard and a new driveway leading in from 27th Street to an off-street parking pad and patio with ocean view and easy access to the back door. There is also a large laundry room with gas hookups. Come see this charming home in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin area, where you'll enjoy cool ocean breezes, close to the beach, parks, and walking trails along the majestic ocean bluffs! This lovely home is ready for you to move in today! Weekly gardener included. No Smoking, No Cats or Dogs.