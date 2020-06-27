6607 Padre

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Call Barry for a private tour. This beautiful Spanish home is of great value. This restored and preserved 2 Bedroom/2 bath home is close to the excitement of Hollywood yet a world away in the Tranquil Hills. The single-family house has hardwood floors, a remodeled gourmet kitchen with Viking stove and granite countertops. Each large bedroom has an ensuite updated bathroom. The house has a fabulous private outdoor oasis complete with fountain and wood-burning fireplace. This lovely home is located in the beautiful historic preservation zone of Whitley Heights. Conveniently located very close to Viacom, Netflix, stores, and great restaurants. 2 car garage and driveway allows for parking for up to 4 cars. Available furnished or unfurnished. Short term leases will be considered on an individual basis.