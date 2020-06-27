All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:22 AM

6607 Padre

6607 Padre Ter · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Padre Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Barry for a private tour. This beautiful Spanish home is of great value. This restored and preserved 2 Bedroom/2 bath home is close to the excitement of Hollywood yet a world away in the Tranquil Hills. The single-family house has hardwood floors, a remodeled gourmet kitchen with Viking stove and granite countertops. Each large bedroom has an ensuite updated bathroom. The house has a fabulous private outdoor oasis complete with fountain and wood-burning fireplace. This lovely home is located in the beautiful historic preservation zone of Whitley Heights. Conveniently located very close to Viacom, Netflix, stores, and great restaurants. 2 car garage and driveway allows for parking for up to 4 cars. Available furnished or unfurnished. Short term leases will be considered on an individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Padre have any available units?
6607 Padre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6607 Padre have?
Some of 6607 Padre's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Padre currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Padre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Padre pet-friendly?
No, 6607 Padre is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6607 Padre offer parking?
Yes, 6607 Padre offers parking.
Does 6607 Padre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Padre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Padre have a pool?
No, 6607 Padre does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Padre have accessible units?
No, 6607 Padre does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Padre have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Padre does not have units with dishwashers.
