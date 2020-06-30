Rent Calculator
6604 Gentry Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM
6604 Gentry Avenue
6604 Gentry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6604 Gentry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Contact us for a viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have any available units?
6604 Gentry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6604 Gentry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Gentry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Gentry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue offer parking?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have a pool?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6604 Gentry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6604 Gentry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6604 Gentry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
