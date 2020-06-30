6557 Nevada Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS 3 BR 2 BA HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO TOPANGA MALL - This property will go fast!! Stunning home with remodeled kitchen and large backyard with spa and pool! - Wonderful, open floor-plan in great neighborhood. Bamboo floors, central A/C and heat, black granite counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Living room has fireplace and there is a mirrored formal dining room. Pool and spa in private tree-lined yard. Double detached garage and large driveway. Refrigerator included, if desired. Quiet street but just a short walk to The Village Shopping Center on Topanga. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with a additional deposit. GIVE US A CALL SO YOU DON'T MISS OUT!



(RLNE5488380)