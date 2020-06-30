6557 Nevada Ave

Amenities
GORGEOUS 3 BR 2 BA HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO TOPANGA MALL - This property will go fast!! Stunning home with remodeled kitchen and large backyard with spa and pool! - Wonderful, open floor-plan in great neighborhood. Bamboo floors, central A/C and heat, black granite counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Living room has fireplace and there is a mirrored formal dining room. Pool and spa in private tree-lined yard. Double detached garage and large driveway. Refrigerator included, if desired. Quiet street but just a short walk to The Village Shopping Center on Topanga. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with a additional deposit. GIVE US A CALL SO YOU DON'T MISS OUT!
(RLNE5488380)