6557 Nevada Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

6557 Nevada Ave

6557 Nevada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6557 Nevada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS 3 BR 2 BA HOUSE WALKING DISTANCE TO TOPANGA MALL - This property will go fast!! Stunning home with remodeled kitchen and large backyard with spa and pool! - Wonderful, open floor-plan in great neighborhood. Bamboo floors, central A/C and heat, black granite counters and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. Living room has fireplace and there is a mirrored formal dining room. Pool and spa in private tree-lined yard. Double detached garage and large driveway. Refrigerator included, if desired. Quiet street but just a short walk to The Village Shopping Center on Topanga. Gardening services are paid for. Will consider a pet with a additional deposit. GIVE US A CALL SO YOU DON'T MISS OUT!

(RLNE5488380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6557 Nevada Ave have any available units?
6557 Nevada Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6557 Nevada Ave have?
Some of 6557 Nevada Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6557 Nevada Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6557 Nevada Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6557 Nevada Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave offers parking.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6557 Nevada Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6557 Nevada Ave has a pool.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have accessible units?
No, 6557 Nevada Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6557 Nevada Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6557 Nevada Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

