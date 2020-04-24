6551 Wystone Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Updated two story townhome in a desirable complex with swimming pool and tennis court. Wood inspired floors flow throughout the downstairs while carpet accent the upstairs living space. All bedrooms are upstairs including spacious master bedroom. A large living room and dining area are adjacent to the kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. A private patio separates the house from a two car garage.