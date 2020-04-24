Updated two story townhome in a desirable complex with swimming pool and tennis court. Wood inspired floors flow throughout the downstairs while carpet accent the upstairs living space. All bedrooms are upstairs including spacious master bedroom. A large living room and dining area are adjacent to the kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. A private patio separates the house from a two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
6551 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.