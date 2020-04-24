All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:54 PM

6551 Wystone Avenue

6551 Wystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6551 Wystone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated two story townhome in a desirable complex with swimming pool and tennis court. Wood inspired floors flow throughout the downstairs while carpet accent the upstairs living space. All bedrooms are upstairs including spacious master bedroom. A large living room and dining area are adjacent to the kitchen with breakfast area. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances. A private patio separates the house from a two car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have any available units?
6551 Wystone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6551 Wystone Avenue have?
Some of 6551 Wystone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6551 Wystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6551 Wystone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6551 Wystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6551 Wystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6551 Wystone Avenue offers parking.
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6551 Wystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6551 Wystone Avenue has a pool.
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6551 Wystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6551 Wystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6551 Wystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
