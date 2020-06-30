All apartments in Los Angeles
6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue

6549 1/2 De Longpre Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6549 1/2 De Longpre Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a Virtual Tour please copy and paste this into your Web Browser.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/udehc3bmu5stddp/2020-04-20%2013.57.00.mov?dl=0

Beautiful 2nd floor Furnished unit in the heart of Hollywood. Open airy floorplan. 1 Bedroom 1 bath 400 Square Feet. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Stacked Washer Dryer provided in Kitchen area. Within a five minute walk tenants will have access to Paramount Pictures, entertainment at Hollywood Forever and Hollywood Improv, Dining at Baroo, and public transportation. Dogs only 25lbs or less with $500 Pet Fee and Tenant Insurance Required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have any available units?
6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have?
Some of 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue offer parking?
No, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have a pool?
No, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6549 1/2 De Longpre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

